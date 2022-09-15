Water supply to be disrupted in K.K. Nagar, Valasaravakkam on Sept. 17

The water board to continue desilting of sewer lines till Sept. 30

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 18:12 IST

Piped water supply to areas falling under Zone 10 and Zone 11 of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will be stopped on Saturday as interconnection work will be taken up at Arcot Road-Kamarajar Salai junction.

A press release said areas such as K.K. Nagar, Nesapakkam, Jaffarkhanpet, Valasaravakkam and Ramapuram will not receive water supply from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The board will take up work connecting the pipeline from an overhead tank at Ramakrishna Nagar, Valasaravakkam with 1,200 mm dia pipeline at Arcot Road and Kamarajar Salai junction on Saturday.

Consumers can call 8144930910/8144930911 for any emergency water requirements.

Desilting drive

The board will initiate desilting of sewer lines and maintenance holes on nearly 1,998 streets in various parts of the city from Friday. The ongoing desilting exercise, which is being done in phases, would continue till September end.

A total of 11,395 maintenance holes would be covered during the desilting exercise. About 500 sewer desilting machines would be used for the operation. Residents may furnish their complaints on choked sewer lines or sewage overflow to the CMWSSB engineers, said a press release.

