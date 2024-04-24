ADVERTISEMENT

Water supply to be disrupted for two days in seven zones in Chennai

April 24, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water supply to areas falling under seven zones will be disrupted between 9 p.m. on April 25 and 9 p.m. on April 27 as water pipelines would be shifted on Mount Poonamallee Road near Porur junction.

A press release said localities in Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valarasavakkam, Alandur and Adyar will not receive water supply for two days. Chennai Metro Rail Limited will carry out the shifting of the pipelines. Residents are requested to store water in advance and book mobile water supply on payment, if required. For details, contact 044-45674567.

