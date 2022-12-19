Water supply to Ayanavaram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and some other areas to be disrupted on December 21

December 19, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water supply to areas falling under Zone 6 will be disrupted on December 21 as measures will be taken to interconnect the pipeline carrying water from Kilpauk Water Works.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, piped water supply will be stopped to localities, including Ayanavaram, Sembium, Ekangipuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar as work will be executed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has asked residents to store water in advance and contact its engineers (ph: 8144930906, 8144930216, or 8144930217) for mobile water supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US