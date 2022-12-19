Water supply to Ayanavaram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and some other areas to be disrupted on December 21

December 19, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Water supply to areas falling under Zone 6 will be disrupted on December 21 as measures will be taken to interconnect the pipeline carrying water from Kilpauk Water Works.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, piped water supply will be stopped to localities, including Ayanavaram, Sembium, Ekangipuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar as work will be executed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has asked residents to store water in advance and contact its engineers (ph: 8144930906, 8144930216, or 8144930217) for mobile water supply.