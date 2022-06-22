Water supply to areas in south Chennai likely to be affected

Southern parts of the city may experience shortage in water supply on Wednesday as production has been stopped at 110 mld desalination plant at Nemmeli.

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has taken up emergency pipe leak rectification work at the plant and production is expected to commence from 10 a.m. on June 23, said a press release.

Hence, the water supply to areas in south Chennai like Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam., Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Perungudi, Palavakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, Mandaveli and Mylapore may get affected.

Residents may contact the Area Engineers concerned for mobile water supply for emergency requirements over phone numbers 8144930909/ 8144930913/ 8144930914 and 8144930915.