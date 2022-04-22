Water storage comfortable

As on April 21, the reservoirs, including the Thervoy Kandigai Kannankottai, had a combined storage of 8 tmc ft., which is nearly 69% of the total capacity

This summer may not be harsh for Chennaiites in terms of drinking water supply. Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) plans to maintain its present volume of drinking water supply as city reservoirs have storage that can last a year.

The water board is in the process of implementing a 24-hour water supply scheme in Adyar and Kodambakkam zones on a pilot basis. Process is on for fund tie-up on a public-private partnership mode for the project that will be executed at a cost of ₹1,958.25 crore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project, which is one of the budget announcements this year, is expected to improve existing water distribution infrastructure and enable direct use of water from the tap. At present, CMWSSB supplies 1,017 .56 million litres of water (mld) a day to both core and merged areas of the city. Of this, nearly 935.07 mld of water is provided through piped network, including in added areas.

“We will be able to increase the volume of supply only after replacing pipelines that have aged over the years and improving infrastructure so that water reaches the tail end,” said an official. Work on the pilot projects may kick off in three or four months.

The water agency’s confidence of maintaining the same volume of drinking water supply stems from the fact that there is adequate storage in the five city reservoirs and Krishna water supply assured from May to augment resources.

On Thursday, the reservoirs, including Thervoy Kandigai Kannankottai, had a combined storage of 8 tmc ft., which is nearly 69% of the total capacity.