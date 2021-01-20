Water stagnation near Mangadu intersection

Poor maintenance of the newly-built drain is said to be a contributing factor

The Mount - Poonamallee Main Road at Mangadu intersection witnesses rainwater stagnation. This happens in spite of the presence of a wide stormwater drain. Residents and the public who frequent this road point out that stagnation results from the lack of the required slope on the road. Besides, there is a wide gap between the road and the drain.

Poor maintenance of the newly-built drain is another contributing factor. That is, the inlets of the drain are clogged with mud and garbage. The water-logging is paving way for mosquito breeding.

The shopkeepers along the road have dumped construction debris as a quick-fix measure to check water-logging. But residents fear that such a measure will permanently block the inlets of the drain making the intersection more prone to inundation.

“Due to water stagnation, pedestrians walk on the carriageway putting themselves at risk of accidents,” says B. Suresh, a resident from Poonamallee.

The stormwater drain near the intersection was widened during the lockdown in August 2020 under the Integrated Storm Water Drain (ISWD) Project. Subsequently, the road around the intersection was relaid. The State Highways officials say that due to parking of vehicles along the drain the road was not laid and this had caused the gap.

Further, the officials also cited limited availability of bitumen as a reason. So, the portion of the road that witnesses heavy traffic was given priority over the portion of the road near the drain.

Mangadu intersection witnesses heavy traffic because it is a source of connectivity for the city’s western outskirts to the central parts of the city. There are many places of worship, educational institutions, healthcare centres, government offices and commercial establishments in the vicinity. Further, those travelling to Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore districts use this intersection.

Residents also pointed out that the junction is narrow with poor lighting and therefore frequent accidents have been reported at the intersection. The decades-old sodium vapour street lights need to be replaced. Further, the intersection has no reflectors and speed-breakers.

“Steps will be taken to relay the slope of the road and other necessary measures will also be taken,” says a State Highways official.