‘Water stagnation has reduced in many areas’

Work on development of stormwater drains at 550 flood-prone locations across the city will be completed in two months, ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Chennai Corporation Chief Engineer L. Nandakumar said 85% of the work taken up under the Chennai Mega City Development Mission, at an estimate of ₹290 crore, has been completed. Over 70% of the work taken up under the Smart City Mission, at an estimated cost of ₹130 crore, has been completed.

“Water stagnation has reduced in areas where work has been completed. For example, water stagnation has reduced on the Ritherdon Road after the construction of the drain,” he said.

Officials visit

Stagnation has also reduced in areas such as Journalists Colony in Thiruvanmiyur after completion of the drain work. On Sunday, 2 cm of intense rainfall was reported from 8 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., leading to reports of water stagnation in areas such as Kathipara Junction, Vadapalani Junction, North Usman Road, Koyambedu market, K.K. Nagar and Arcot Road Porur Juction.

Teams led by IAS officials visited various localities to study the reasons of stagnation. For example, there were puddles on Anna Main Road in K.K. Nagar on Sunday. It was due to the damage caused to the existing stormwater drain. “We will develop a drain along the Anna Main Road,” said an official.

No waterlogging

Work on development of rainwater harvesting structures at 1,000 places will be completed in two months. Of the 1,500 hotspots identified in 2015 floods, most of the locations have not reported waterlogging.

“We inspected DGS Dinakaran Salai. There is no waterlogging after the new drains have been linked to Adyar Poonga. There is no waterlogging on Chamiers Road, R.A. Puram First Main Road and Second Main Road after construction of a new drain,” said an official.