ADVERTISEMENT

Water sprinklers, frozen fruits help animals beat the heat at Chennai’s Vandalur zoo

April 29, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated April 30, 2023 11:29 am IST - CHENNAI

For zoo visitors, drinking water facilities have been increased and there is enough for them to rest as it is a large park; there has been good response to the “Zoo Ambassador” programme for children

Geetha Srimathi

Elephants frolicking in a pool at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) has arranged water sprinklers and showers inside enclosures to help animals deal with rising temperatures this summer. Bird cages are covered with gunny bags, which are periodically being sprayed with water to keep them cool. 

The sprinklers are turned on for a couple of hours in the middle of the day or the afternoons. Elephants, rhinoceros, chimpanzees, and reptiles such as anacondas enjoy a water bath once a while through the showers. Troughs inside animal enclosures are kept filled with water. AAZP Assistant Director Manikanda Prabhu said in addition to these, frozen fruits are fed to animals on alternate days as recommended by the zoo’s veterinarian. 

Watermelons, cucumber and bananas have been included in the daily diet of the animals. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Some of the common problems faced during the summer are irregular availability of refrigeration for animal feed and power supply to water the gunny bags. According to Mr. Prabhu, watermelons and cucumbers are included in the feed to compensate for providing chilled food every other day. “Meat popsicles” provided by zoos in other States are not yet arranged at AAZP. For the zoo visitors, drinking water facilities have been increased, he said and added that there was enough shade for people to rest as it is a large park. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Summer camp

Chimpanzees relaxing under the shade of a tree at Anna Zoological Park on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Summer camp for students, named the “Zoo Ambassador” programme, has engaged 150 students in three batches to teach them about different species of wildlife and their conservation. The programme has received a good response and parents have shown interest for regular camps throughout the year, said P. Shankari, zoo educator. 

The camps are a flagship programme of the AAZP and are being recommended by the Central Zoo Authority of India to other zoological parks, said Ms. Shankari. Children from class six to college students participated in the camp and are given a “zoo passport” for subsequent 10 free visits. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / animal

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US