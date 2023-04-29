Water sprinklers, frozen fruits help animals beat the heat at Chennai’s Vandalur zoo

April 29, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated April 30, 2023 11:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) has arranged water sprinklers and showers inside enclosures to help animals deal with rising temperatures this summer. Bird cages are covered with gunny bags, which are periodically being sprayed with water to keep them cool.

The sprinklers are turned on for a couple of hours in the middle of the day or the afternoons. Elephants, rhinoceros, chimpanzees, and reptiles such as anacondas enjoy a water bath once a while through the showers. Troughs inside animal enclosures are kept filled with water. AAZP Assistant Director Manikanda Prabhu said in addition to these, frozen fruits are fed to animals on alternate days as recommended by the zoo’s veterinarian.

Some of the common problems faced during the summer are irregular availability of refrigeration for animal feed and power supply to water the gunny bags. According to Mr. Prabhu, watermelons and cucumbers are included in the feed to compensate for providing chilled food every other day. “Meat popsicles” provided by zoos in other States are not yet arranged at AAZP. For the zoo visitors, drinking water facilities have been increased, he said and added that there was enough shade for people to rest as it is a large park.

Summer camp

Summer camp for students, named the “Zoo Ambassador” programme, has engaged 150 students in three batches to teach them about different species of wildlife and their conservation. The programme has received a good response and parents have shown interest for regular camps throughout the year, said P. Shankari, zoo educator.

The camps are a flagship programme of the AAZP and are being recommended by the Central Zoo Authority of India to other zoological parks, said Ms. Shankari. Children from class six to college students participated in the camp and are given a “zoo passport” for subsequent 10 free visits.