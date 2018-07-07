Water source feasibility study on Retteri begins

Chennai Metrowater has started a feasibility study to draw water from the Retteri lake for the city’s water supply.

According to officials, the lake, spread over 280 hectares, has the capacity to store 110 million cubic feet of water. After the government announced that the lake would be the next source to be tapped to meet the city’s drinking water requirements, Metrowater has started analysing the quality and its potential as a drinking water source.

A Bathymetry survey, which provides a measure of the depth of water in lakes and ponds, is already under way, officials said. The Metrowater team would also find out means to mitigate water contamination and appropriate methods to treat the water. A similar study was done for the Porur lake last year.

About four million litres a day (mld) is drawn from the lake, treated at a modular treatment plant near it and supplied to various parts of the city. A treatment plant along the lines of the one near Porur lake might be installed at Retteri, officials said.

This year, with the storage in the four major city reservoirs at 22% of their capacity, the water agency is looking for alternative sources to meet the current requirements of the city.

Present supply

Currently, the city is being supplied with 650 mld of water on alternate days. The volume to be drawn and treated for supply would be ascertained depending on the quality and availability in Retteri lake. This is part of the efforts to restore traditional water bodies in and around the city and augment water supply.

While welcoming the move to use water from the lake for city supply, locals wanted the illegal release of sewage be stop immediately.