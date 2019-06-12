Water shortage, heat send prices of vegetables soaring

Scarce water resources and searing heat have taken a toll on production of vegetables, sending prices of several vegetables soaring this month in the city.

The cost of beans has gone up to ₹130 per kg from ₹80 in the Koyambedu wholesale market over the past few days. It is being sold for nearly ₹150-₹160 per kg at retail stores.

On Tuesday, the mercury crossed the 40-degree mark in Chennai. Weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 40.9 degree Celsius and 41.5 degree Celsius respectively.

Wholesale traders said most vegetables are being sold at prices above ₹50 per kg this month due to shortage of produce.

Fewer truckloads

The Koyambedu market gets nearly 10 truckloads of beans from Udhagamandalam and Karnataka during this season.

But, this month only four truckloads of beans were supplied. Vegetables like chayote (chow chow in Tamil) now cost ₹50 per kg in the wholesale market. Chayote crop needs more water and this has deterred farmers from cultivation, leading to the shortfall.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Traders Welfare Association, said produce from neighbouring States, particularly Andhra Pradesh, has dipped.

“The city witnesses a hike in prices during June every year. But this time there has been an abnormal increase in prices due to the prolonged dry spell. The cost of some vegetables has risen by 30%,” he added.

The market received only 275 truckloads of vegetables daily against its usual share of 400 trucks.

This has affected the sales and consumers prefer to buy less. It may take another month for the prices to go back to normal, he added.