Water samples from IMH lifted for testing

Water samples were lifted for testing from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), after a patient died following a sudden bout of vomiting and four others have been undergoing treatment for fever.
A patient, who was at the institute for nearly 10 years, died following sudden vomiting and drop in pulse rate.
“Patients from IMH are regularly admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for different ailments and conditions such as seizures,” a hospital authority said. “Four patients from ward 5 are undergoing treatment for fever. There is no cholera outbreak on the campus. We have also sent water samples for testing,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.