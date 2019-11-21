Water samples from IMH lifted for testing

Water samples were lifted for testing from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), after a patient died following a sudden bout of vomiting and four others have been undergoing treatment for fever.

A patient, who was at the institute for nearly 10 years, died following sudden vomiting and drop in pulse rate.

“Patients from IMH are regularly admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for different ailments and conditions such as seizures,” a hospital authority said. “Four patients from ward 5 are undergoing treatment for fever. There is no cholera outbreak on the campus. We have also sent water samples for testing,” he added.