Chennai

Water samples from IMH lifted for testing

more-in

A patient died after a bout of vomiting

Water samples were lifted for testing from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), after a patient died following a sudden bout of vomiting and four others have been undergoing treatment for fever.

A patient, who was at the institute for nearly 10 years, died following sudden vomiting and drop in pulse rate.

“Patients from IMH are regularly admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for different ailments and conditions such as seizures,” a hospital authority said. “Four patients from ward 5 are undergoing treatment for fever. There is no cholera outbreak on the campus. We have also sent water samples for testing,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 5:14:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/water-samples-from-imh-lifted-for-testing/article30031197.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY