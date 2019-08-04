‘Water reuse and RWH are solutions to current crisis’

Water reuse and rainwater harvesting on a massive scale were the emerging solutions to tackling the challenges of water-stressed Chennai, said experts. Inter-basin transfer of water could also be a possibility to minimise the mounting crisis, some added.

In the backdrop of the city’s severe water crisis, experts from various institutions and government agencies discussed aspects of sustainable and resilient water management in the city on Saturday.

The Brainstorming Meet on Chennai Water Management was organised by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, and the Indian Meteorological Society (IMS). Pointing out that Chennai’s water demand would go up to 3,746 million litres per day (mld) by 2050, R. Subramanian, chairman, Cauvery Technical Cell, Chennai, said new sources should be identified to augment water supply. Inter-basin transfer from the southwest monsoon-dependent rivers, including Pandiyar near Mudumalai, was a possibility.

Managing resources

He also highlighted the Godavari-Pennar-Cauvery river link that aimed at diverting surplus water even up to Grand Anicut. The Central government must support the scheme with the River Basin Management Bill, he added. Chennai is not a rain-starved city, said Y.E.A. Raj of IMS, citing the data from the last past 25 years. He said the annual average rainfall in Nungambakkam had gone up from 134 cm to 144 cm, and Meenambakkam too had a similar trend. Since 2015, Chennai has had a poor northeast monsoon and only in 2018, it had a close to normal southwest monsoon. Water resources management was the need of the hour, he added.

Noting that the mismanagement of water resources had led to the crisis, K. Sivasubramaniyan of the Madras Institute of Development Studies said besides desilting existing reservoirs and creating additional reservoirs, rainwater harvesting must be encouraged both at the household and industrial levels with subsidy. This would augment the availability of water by atleast 5,000 mcft, he said. Experts also reiterated the need for restoration of lakes and groundwater recharge. N. Balaji, professor, IIT-M, spoke on water-sensitive urban design.

While M.V. Ramanamurthy, director of the National Centre for Coastal Research, spoke on environment-friendly desalination technologies, R.R. Krishnamurthy, head of the Department of Applied Geology, University of Madras, elaborated on climate disaster resilience for the city. At present, nearly 39,000 mcft of water storage is available in lakes in three districts. As there is a lack of suitable locations to create new storage structures, T. Kanthimathinathan, Water Resources Management consultant, Tamil Nadu State Disaster Risk Reduction Agency, said desilting of waterbodies, establishing missing links of surplus channels and restoring coastal eco-systems would be long-term solutions.

Experts, including L. Elango, professor, Department of Geology, Anna University, discussed the regulation of groundwater resources.