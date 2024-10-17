ADVERTISEMENT

Water Resources Minister inspects dredging work at Cooum estuary

Published - October 17, 2024 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The work will allow the smooth flow of floodwater into the Cooum and north-central Buckingham Canal

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan inspecting ongoing work at the Cooum estuary on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan inspected the dredging work in the Cooum estuary to allow free flow of water on Thursday.

A press release said the river mouth had been dredged to a depth of six feet, and nearly 1.75 lakh cubic metre of silt had been cleared as part of the ₹70-crore project. The river mouth’s width has been maintained at 90 m with construction of a training wall on either side to prevent sandbar formation. The work will allow the smooth flow of floodwater into the Cooum and north-central Buckingham Canal.

Fake tax collectors

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has warned consumers against unauthorised persons involved in tax collection. It has announced that consumers will have to remit water, sewer tax, and charges only through the authorised payment methods.

A press release said the water agency had received complaints about unauthorised collection of tax and charges by individuals who asked consumers to pay to individual account and threatened to disconnect services. Besides online payment and facilities in CMWSSB offices, consumers can pay through iPoS machines in the possession of the CMWSSB depot managers.

