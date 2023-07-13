HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan reviews flood mitigation work in Chennai

He instructed the officials to clean up the waterways by September 15, ahead of the northeast monsoon’s onset

July 13, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan chaired a review meeting in the city on Thursday where he discussed northeast monsoon preparedness works that are to be taken up at a cost of ₹20 crore along the waterways in and around the city.

He instructed the officials to clean up the waterways by September 15, ahead of the northeast monsoon’s onset. He also reviewed the progress of ongoing flood mitigation works in the city at a cost of ₹434 crore. The works include projects to reduce inundation around Porur lake, Pallikaranai marshland, Semmencheri and widening of the Adyar.

He directed the officials to expedite the reconstruction of the drain at Thanikachalam Nagar, falling under Kolathur constituency, and work on projects in Manapakkam, Gerugambakkam and Kolapakkam, said a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.