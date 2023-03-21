Water Resources Department submits proposal to automate operation of reservoirs in and around Chennai

March 21, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

In yet another step to ensure better transparency in information related to city reservoirs, the Water Resources Department has submitted a proposal to the State government to automate the operation of reservoirs and install flow meters.

The WRD is looking to tie up with the World Bank under the Chennai City Partnership Programme for the ₹32-crore project. The proposal on the reservoirs monitoring system is expected to be approved and announced in the ongoing Budget session.

The five Chennai reservoirs, including Red Hills and Chembarambakkam, which are vital for its drinking water supply, have already been equipped with water level sensors and automatic rain gauges using funds provided by the Central Water Commission. The real-time data on the available storage in waterbodies are now being shared to other line agencies.

WRD officials said the operation of the floodgates would be automated and remote operation would even be possible. The storage position and water level in the reservoirs are now calculated manually. A decision on opening shutters is taken based on the calculations on the time taken for the lakes to fill up.

Once the system is in place, it will help hydrological data monitoring and dam automation with a dedicated control room. All stakeholders will be involved in the process. Moreover, the data related to the flood forecasting system for the city will also be incorporated, officials said.

The details will be available in the public domain and better dissemination of flood alert can be done.

There are plans to install flow meters in various waterways bringing inflow into the reservoirs and carrying surplus water to other waterbodies. The department will be able to assess the quantum of inflow and exact timing of flow into the reservoirs to plan water release or transfer, officials added. The project is expected to be completed in a year.