Water Resources Department steps up monsoon preparation work; starts cleaning waterways

Efforts are on to clear sand bars from various confluence points of the Buckingham canal and the sea and the Cooum river estuary; aquatic weeds and floating waste are being removed

Published - September 12, 2024 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau
Work in progress to keep Muttukadu sea mouth free of sand bars to prevent inundation.

Work in progress to keep Muttukadu sea mouth free of sand bars to prevent inundation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has accelerated work to clear sand bars from various confluence points of the Buckingham canal and the sea and the Cooum river estuary, ahead of the northeast monsoon, in an effort to alleviate inundation.

The works to clean the three waterways — Buckingham canal, Otteri Nullah and Virugambakkam Arumbakkam canal — were started by August end at a cost of ₹3.50 crore. Though other monsoon preparedness works, worth ₹35 crore, including in Cuddalore district, were started earlier, the three waterways were excluded as they were initially planned to be dredged as part of restoration projects.

Officials of the WRD noted that the south Buckingham canal was a major flood water carrier for south Chennai. Of the nearly 47 machines deployed in waterways falling under the WRD’s Araniyar division, the department has engaged six machines in various stretches of south Buckingham canal to clean aquatic weeds and floating waste.

Similarly, sand bars deposited in confluence points of various waterways and the sea, including Cooum, Buckingham canal, Kosasthalaiyar and Araniyar are also being removed to ensure smooth tidal action during the ensuing monsoon.

While a 50-foot-wide channel is being dug to allow free flow of floodwater from the waterway near Pudupattinam estuary, the department is also removing accumulated sand in Muttukadu and Kovalam mouth.

Residents’ plea

Residents noted that the confluence point of the canal near Kovalam needs concerted efforts to restore the vital eco-sytem throughout the year. G. Satish of Sholinganallur said residents and voluntary organisations joined hands to clean accumulated trash and raise awareness.

Officials noted that the confluence point of the Buckingham canal in Kovalam has a pivotal role in draining flood water of south Chennai, including through Okkiam Maduvu, into the Bay of Bengal. The department is now forming two channels for smooth flow and would ensure is free of sand bar formation for a width of 130 metres. “We will continue the exercise till the year end. The Cooum river estuary and Ennore estuary are also being dredged with four machines,” said an official.

In Central and North Buckingham canal, a stretch of nearly 4,000 metres has been cleared of waste so far of the total length of 8,000 metres. Work to restore the breached portions of north Buckingham canal at Ennore is set to be completed by early November, officials added.

