Water Resources Department plans to complete dredging the Adyar river mouth by the end of June

Work has been accelerated to adhere to the National Institute of Ocean Technology’s recommendations and conditions laid down in the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance

Published - June 18, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

K Lakshmi
K. Lakshmi
The dredged sediment from the Adyar river mouth being are used for beach nourishment in Srinivasapuram on Tuesday.

The dredged sediment from the Adyar river mouth being are used for beach nourishment in Srinivasapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has deployed additional machinery to complete dredging work in the Adyar river mouth by the end of June.

The ₹11-crore project aims to keep the mouth open for smooth tidal exchange by removing accumulated sand bars. Work has been accelerated to adhere to the National Institute of Ocean Technology’s (NIOT) recommendations and conditions laid down in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.

Officials of the WRD said three machines had been engaged in the dredging operation to complete the work within the stipulated time. One of the conditions was to execute the work during May and June, without disturbing the active sea turtle nesting season (January to April).

The WRD had obtained CRZ clearance to remove nearly 2 lakh cubic metre of sediment and dump it in the northern portion of the river. “We have cleared nearly 50% of the sediment from the river mouth so far. We have deployed additional machinery to remove the rest by the end of this month,” an official said.

The estuary is being dredged for a length and width of 400 m, covering both the river and sea sides. The dredged sediment is being sent to the northern bank for beach nourishment near Srinivasapuram, officials said.

Erosion control

The NIOT analysis had earlier noted that the sand bar that formed at the river mouth blocked movement of sediment to the north and caused erosion along the shore. Clearing the sand bar and depositing the sediment to north of the river for sand nourishment was a solution proposed as a sustainable approach to both opening the river mouth and minimising erosion.

According to the WRD, nearly 100 m of the eroded portion near Srinivasapuram has been reclaimed and the beach replenishment will be better by next year. The short-term measure of dredging the river mouth, ahead of the northeast monsoon, was suggested as an alternative to a training wall as it may hinder sediment transport and cause erosion in other areas.

The water quality near the estuary will also be monitored by National Centre of Coastal Research after this project. The WRD had completed desilting work in the 2-km portion between Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge and the mouth earlier this year to ensure the free flow of floodwater.

