Water Resources Department plans to build a wall around Porur Lake

08 October 2021 01:19 IST

A proposal to build a boundary wall around the Porur Lake is awaiting funds. The Water Resources Department (WRD) has chalked out the project to protect the waterbody from garbage dumping and encroachments.

Earlier, residents of Kundrathur and Iyyapanthangal had complained about garbage being dumped in the lake. WRD officials said the boundary wall would be built for a length of 6-7 km similar to the one built along Cooum river, with gaps to allow inflow of floodwater into the lake. About 100 encroachments have been identified around the lake, and the process to resettle and rehabilitate them is under way. “We are following up with local authorities in Kundrathur to set up a treatment facility and plug sewage outfalls flowing into the lake through the Thanthikal Channel,” an official said.

Residents demanded that the encroachments in the inlet channels be removed ahead of the northeast monsoon.

G. Beem Rao, former Maduravoyal MLA and president of the Porur Lake Protection Committee, recalled his demand at the State Assembly to develop the lake as an eco-tourism spot with boating. The generated income could be used to maintain the lake and keep it pollution free.

Moreover, dedicated personnel should be deployed to monitor the lake and its channels. Local revenue authorities should take responsibility for fresh encroachments, and saplings of native tree species should be planted to strengthen the bund, Mr. Beem Rao said.

The lake is a drinking water source and will play a pivotal role in the Metrowater’s ambitious project on the indirect use of reclaimed water, he added.