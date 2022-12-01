Water Resources Department draws up ambitious plans to mitigate flooding in areas downstream of Porur lake

December 01, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

After inundation of several areas in and around Mugalivakkam, the Water Resources Department is preparing estimates to improve minor water channels like those in Manapakkam and Kolapakkam to reduce inundation in areas downstream of Porur lake.

The department plans to submit a project report by this month end to seek funds from the State government, the officials said.

Areas such as Kolapakkam and Mugalivakkam located downstream of the the waterbody were inundated during rain in early November. The branch channels linking Porur lake’s surplus water to the Adyar river proved to be inadequate and shrunk in size because of encroachments.

Officials said the Porur lake’s surplus runoff and water from channels upstream of the lake led to inundation. One of the reasons cited for the flooding was lack of funds to improve macro drains for many years now. “We were able to control flooding in vulnerable areas such as Dhanalakshmi Nagar this monsoon with the ongoing project,” said an official.

While the Water Resources Department had comprehensive plans for 14 interventions to mitigate flooding in the Porur belt, it could execute only four projects worth about ₹100 crore as funds were provided for schemes in a phased manner early this year.

As the project to provide additional box culvert at NHAI bypass is in progress, the channels could not take more burden during the heavy rain, said the officials. However, nearly 90% of the work to provide box culverts had been completed now. About 50% of the construction of a channel linking flood water from Porur to Ramapuram tank had been finished so far, the officials said.

With a new regulator built at Porur lake, the authorities reduced water level by two feet. The department had widened a portion of Manapakkam drain at Kolathuvancheri. “There were missing links in channels due to rapid urbanisation and there is a need to reclaim lands to restore their capacity. The Adyar river is the confluence point for most of the channels,” an official said.

In a bid to mitigate flooding in the Porur belt in a comprehensive manner, the department is finalising work to improve channels in Manapakkam, Gerugambakkam and Kolapakkam. There are plans for lining the canals. Emergency work is being carried out to mitigate waterlogging this year. Once these projects are completed, flooding will largely be controlled next year, the officials added.