Water Resources Department begins training of 200 assistant engineer recruits

May 07, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

They are being taught in batches at the Water Resources Staff Training Institute in Saidapet

The Hindu Bureau

The training session for assistant engineers in progress in Saidapet. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

After a gap of nearly four years, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has recruited about 200 assistant engineers to be posted in various parts of the State. The new assistant engineers are being given rundown of the challenges involved in water resources restoration and maintenance.

The engineers are being trained in batches at the Water Resources Staff Training Institute (WRSTI), Saidapet, since Monday. They are also taught urban flood mitigation measures and climate change adaptation to achieve water resilience, WRSTI’s Director C. Podhuppanithilagam said.

A press release said the engineers also visited the soil mechanics and research laboratory in Taramani. They also learned about activities of different wings of the WRD.

