Water Resources Department begins repairing flood-affected stretches of waterways

December 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work to clean or restore flood affected stretches of waterways has started in parts of the city. However, it was a challenge since many contractors, who had bills pending for the last three years, hesitated to carry out repairs.

Breaches in the Adyar, which were caused due to intense rainfall from cyclone Michaung last week, were repaired at places such as Varadharajapuram, Adanur, and Thirumudivakkam. Similarly, work is in progress to remove water hyacinth that were washed to downstream stretches of various waterways, including Okkiam Maduvu.

Sources at the Water Resources Department said the maximum carrying capacity of the river in the upper reaches were increased to 12,000-15,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs). Downpour on December 3 and 4 over the river and its tributaries had brought in about 22,000 cusecs and led to spill overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bypass channel at the Somangalam tributary-Adyar confluence point upstream of flood-prone areas helped carry a small portion of the flow. If the project to form a reservoir across Orathur, another tributary of the Adyar, by linking the Orathur and Arambakkam tanks had been completed, the extent of flooding could have reduced. The heights of bridges along Outer Ring Road also need to be raised.

Contractors’ hesitance

The contractors’ hesitance to carry out repairs after the downpour proved to be a challenge. Only a few responded immediately to the call for urgent restoration works, and the department had a tough time mobilising manpower.

The reason for this being unsettled bills for carrying out temporary restoration works since 2020. Last month, WRD had again sought funds of nearly ₹235 crore from the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration (CRA) and Disaster Management for implementing temporary works in four districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore.

Some of the work carried out in the Chennai belt during last year’s northeast monsoon included temporary restoration of the Chembarambakkam reservoir’s supply channel and bund and supply channels of various tanks in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts. With the funds awaited from the CRA, contractors who are yet to be paid hesitated to start new works. Many contractors only participated after the department assured them that payments will be made, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.