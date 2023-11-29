Water Resource Department to increase discharge from Chembarambakkam reservoir today

November 29, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - CHENNAI

With catchment areas continuing to receive rain and bringing in more inflow into Chembarambakkam reservoir, the Water Resources Department (WRD) will increase water discharge considerably on Wednesday morning.

About 1,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water would be released into Adyar river at 9 a.m. as a precautionary measure.

With the water body receiving a steady inflow of 500 cusecs, the reservoir is rapidly filling up. The water level has touched 22.35 feet against its full level of 24 ft. The reservoir is brimming with storage of 3,210 million cubic feet against its capacity of 3,645 mcft.

The reservoir had recorded 1 cm of rains on Wednesday. However, localities around the water body have been receiving rains of light to moderate intensity for the past few days that translated into surface runoff reaching the lake.

The WRD had already marginally increased the quantum of release to 200 cusecs on Tuesday owing to consistent rains. With more rains expected in the coming days, water discharge would be increased gradually based on the inflow during the monsoon.

It may be recalled that the Department had opened shutter gates last month as a precautionary measure and released a minimum of 25 cusecs of water.

The Kancheepuram district administration had earlier asked residents in low-lying areas, including Kundrathur and Tiruneermalai, along the Adyar river to take adequate precautions.

The water level in other reservoirs that cater to Chennai’s drinking water needs is also being monitored. Those including in Poondi and Red Hills also received considerable inflow following overnight rainfall.

The total storage of the six water bodies, including Veeranam tank, used to augment city water supply, stands at 10.3 thousand million cubic feet against their capacity of 13.2 tmcft on Wednesday.

