Water released from three major city reservoirs as heavy rain lashes catchment areas

December 09, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

For the second time this northeast monsoon, the Water Resources Department on Friday opened the floodgates of the three major reservoirs on the outskirts of Chennai even as heavy rain lashed the catchment areas.

The department, in coordination with the Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram administrations, opened the floodgates around Friday noon to allow a minimal amount of water to flow out from Chembarambakkam, Red Hills and Poondi reservoirs.

About 100 cusecs of water was discharged from each reservoir as a precautionary measure and in expectation of more inflow.

Officials said the same quantum of discharge was being maintained there was no significant inflow till evening. The reservoirs in Red Hills and Chembarambakkam received inflow of nearly 730 cusecs.

“We will decide on increasing the water release depending on the inflow. There is enough space in the major reservoirs to store heavy inflow,” said an official. The areas around the reservoirs had received only light rain till the evening.

The five reservoirs, catering to the needs of Chennai, have a storage of 8.68 tmcft. as against their capacity of 11.75 tmcft. Supply of water from Poondi reservoir to the one in Chembarambakkam has been temporarily suspended. However, Poondi reservoir continues to receive 525 cusecs of Krishna water.

Flood mitigation

Moreover, the department has started releasing 100 cusecs of water from the Porur lake through the new regulator constructed recently.

“Flooding in the downstream areas will be reduced as discharge of surplus water can now be regulated,” the official added.