Water released from Manimuthar dam

Published - November 06, 2024 08:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan releases water from Manimutharu dam in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Wednesday released water from Manimuthar dam for “pisana” paddy cultivation which will benefit the areas Zamin Singampatti, Ayansingampatti, Vairavikulam, South Pappankulam and South Kallidaikurichi.

Mr. Karthikeyan after releasing water from the Tirunelveli district’s largest reservoir stated that a total of 2756.62 acres of direct and indirect irrigation areas would benefit from this water supply. He noted that from November, 6 to March 31, 2025, 35 cusecs of water would be released over a period of 146 days for “pisana” paddy cultivation. He further added that the release would be dependent on the rainfall and inflow levels of water.

He also urged the farmers to utilise water judiciously and to cooperate with the water resource department for effective distribution.

