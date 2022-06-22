Water release stepped up from Chembarambakkam

Red Hills reservoir fast filling up; water release from Poondi stopped

Water released from Chembarambakkam reservoir flowing into the Adyar river at Kundrathur-Pammal bridge on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Water release from the Chembarambakkam reservoir was stepped up on Wednesday because of more inflow for the third consecutive day.

About 500 cusecs of water was discharged from the reservoir on Wednesday as against 250 cusecs earlier. The water level was maintained at 23.60 feet against the full reservoir level of 24 feet with storage being 3.54 tmcft. against its maximum capacity of 3.64 tmcft.

“We had to increase the water release as the reservoir received a rainfall runoff of nearly 775 cusecs. Release of water from Poondi reservoir has been stopped,” said an official.

The water released from Chembarambakkam joins the Adyar river, which now has a flow of about 1,000 cusecs. The Red Hills reservoir too is fast filling up with inflow touching nearly 685 cusecs. It has a storage of 3.11 tmcft. against the capacity of 3.3 tmcft.

Decade’s wettest June

Rain in the past few days has made it the wettest June in the decade.

Chennai has received nearly 15.7 cm of rainfall, much more than its normal figure of 5.5 cm. This month’s rainfall has already surpassed the previous record of 14.1 cm in June 2016. On Wednesday, some rain gauges in the city, including YMCA in Nandanam, M.R.C. Nagar and Madhavaram recorded light rain till 5.30 p.m.

In the remaining parts of the State, places such as Valparai, Tiruchi, and Coonoor received rain.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that light to moderate rain may continue in a few places over the State till the weekend. Chennai has prospects of thunderstorms in some areas till Friday.

In Tamil Nadu, the combined storage in the 90 major reservoirs remains at 143.6 tmcft, which is nearly 64.03% of the capacity. The storage in Mettur reservoir rose to 82.47% of its capacity. The storage has touched almost 50% in dams at Amaravathy, Bhavanisagar, Aliyar and Parambikulam.