Water release from Poondi increased after heavy rain in Tiruvallur and nearby areas

September 27, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Heavy rain around Poondi in Tiruvallur led to an increase in water discharge from the reservoir on Wednesday morning.

The rain gauge at the reservoir recorded a rainfall of 10 cm, the highest amount registered in the State during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. It may be recalled that two floodgates of the prime reservoir, which stored drinking water for the city, were opened on Monday due to heavy inflow from catchment areas in and around the Kosasthalaiyar.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said the water release from Poondi reservoir was increased from 1,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to 2,500 cusecs on Wednesday morning. This had to be done as about 3,000 cusecs of rainwater flowed into the waterbody. Closing the floodgates would depend on the decrease in rain and inflow. The reservoir is now brimming with water as its level has touched 34.25 feet against the full level of 35 feet, having 90% of its storage capacity.

Instead of draining water into the sea, the department is diverting 550 cusecs from Poondi to Cholavaram reservoir through the Upper Supply Channel. Water is being let into the Link Canal to step up storage in other reservoirs in Red Hills and Chembarambakkam, officials said.

The city’s major reservoirs have nearly 72.4% of their storage capacity, almost a month ahead of the northeast monsoon’s onset, which contributes a major share of rainfall in the region. The existing resources will be enough to serve the city for another year. The water released into the Kosasthalaiyar has reached Thirukandalam, located 25 km from Poondi and will help recharge groundwater through check dams in the region, officials added.

IMD predicts wet weather

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast scattered rain to continue over Tamil Nadu, and it may be heavy in districts along Western Ghats till the end of the month.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, RMC, said a cyclonic circulation that lies over southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast, triggered wet weather over parts of the State. Heavy showers are likely in one or two places of districts along Western Ghats like the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Theni till Friday.

Evening thunderstorms lashed various parts of Chennai on Wednesday. Poonamallee and Nungambakkam received nearly 4 cm and 3 cm of rain till 6 p.m., respectively. Many other areas in the city such as Chembarambakkam and Villivakkam (3 cm) and Nandanam and Anna University (1 cm) also received rain. Several other places in the State, such as Vellore (2 cm), Kodaikanal (1.4 cm), Madurai (1.2 cm), and Tiruvallur (2.4 cm), also witnessed showers.

Evening thunderstorms will continue in places, such as Chennai, till Friday. Warm weather during the day followed by evening thunderstorms is the seasonal pattern during September, Mr. Balachandran added. Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Tirunelveli are among the districts that have recorded surplus rain this season.

