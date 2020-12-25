Water recharging structures sought

Residents and voluntary organisations in southern suburbs are seeking more water recharging structures instead of a storm-water drain network to mitigate the pollution of waterbodies.

Residents and NGOs are making efforts to prevent pollution of the Selaiyur and Sembakkam lakes. In most localities, the storm-water drain network often carry polluted water to the lakes. Residents of Karthik Avenue, Chitlapakkam, had lodged complaints with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on the release of sewage into the Sembakkam lake and the dumping of plastic waste.

Eco Society India, an NGO involved in environment conservation, has been sensitising residents of the localities around Selaiyur lake to the importance of source segregation and greywater recycling as part of its efforts at restoring the lake.

The organisation has been creating awareness of waste recycling in apartment complexes in areas such as Anandapuram and Aadhi Nagar, Selaiyur. “Our efforts, along with those of the Tambaram municipality, have helped in reducing garbage littering around the lake. We are now discussing methods to handle liquid waste to stop the entry of raw sewage into the lake,” said Darwin Annadurai, founder, Eco Society India.

Instead of laying impermeable road surfaces and constructing storm-water drains, there must be more recharge structures along the road. “We must have constructed wetlands near lakes using vegetation, like reed grass, to remove pollutants from the storm-water run-off. This would curb sewage pollution. A comprehensive environment management plan, involving different government agencies, is essential,” he added.