Water Museum coming up at Kilpauk

CHENNAI

10 January 2021 01:28 IST

Rare photographs are on display; ‘virtual walk through’ facility and a nature house being set up

Kilpauk water works, the city’s first water treatment plant, will soon house a water museum on its sprawling premises.

With several working models, installations and interactive games in place, the museum is being developed to create awareness on the city’s water supply infrastructure and importance of water conservation.

Final touches are being given to the museum being set up in the heritage structure, which recently turned 106. Nearly 100 panels tracing the evolution of the water supply to the latest addition of desalination and tertiary treatment plants are on display. Visitors can get a glimpse of the rare photographs of significant milestones in Chennai’s water distribution system.

Two interactive kiosks placed in the corners will provide detailed information about water treatment and supply network, including various water, sewage treatment facilities, reservoirs, means of harnessing rainwater and the city’s lithology.

One of the highlights is the virtual reality experience wherein the visitors can choose from a range of content and go on a virtual walk around the scenic reservoirs or let themselves be transported to the desalination plant.

For children

Another attraction for children would be the “nature house” where a forest scenario has been recreated with effects of rain, lightning and thunder.

Besides the model of the ambitious project — 100 million litres a day capacity Nemmeli desalination plant — the museum also has exhibits of reverse osmosis membranes used in the facility. Large touch screen panels at the museum would play 3D animated videos and also serve as digital white boards during workshops, officials said. An official of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said “We also have live models, including that of Kilpauk Water Works, to showcase how water is treated and distributed in the facility. Exhibits and short videos on drought management are on display. We are developing gamification to engage young visitors on water-related themes.”

The facility has working models of rooftop rainwater harvesting system and recharge wells and rainy filters that are linked to underground sump.

“This would give an idea about simple RWH methods. We have some of the century old pipes and valves on display,” the official said.

A 1,200 mm riveted mild steel pipe and valves used since British period have been put up for display.

“We expect the installation of ‘Picottah’ used to raise water from Seven Wells waterworks to convey water to St. George Fort to be another attraction,” the official added.