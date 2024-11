The water level in Papanasam dam was 92.20 feet (the maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 382.45 cusecs and a discharge of 1204.74 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 64.85 feet (maximum of 118 feet) with an inflow of 193.30 cusecs and a discharge of 30.00 cusecs.

The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours on Tuesday was as follows: Manjolai 1, Kakkachi 2, Nalumukku 4 and Oothu 3 mm