Water level in dams and rainfall

The water level in Papanasam dam was 93.30 feet (maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 312.93 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 64.30 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 40.00 cusecs and a discharge of 30.00 cusecs.

The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours on Monday was as follows: Cheranmahadevi 9, Manimutharu 0.40, Palayamkottai 7.40, Radhapuram 5, Tirunelveli 2.20, Manjolai 8, Kakkachi 14, Nalumukku 18 and Oothu 15 mm.