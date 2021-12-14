Water heaters being installed at RGGGH

A patient petitioned for the facility

Paying heed to a patient’s suggestion, authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) are installing water heaters in many wards and blocks. A total of 115 water heaters are being installed in the hospital.

“We had installed suggestion boxes in the hospital. Following this, we received a suggestion from a patient to install water heaters so that they can have access to hot water for bathing. In the absence of such a facility, many had to use the regular water, while a few patient attendants purchased hot water from outside. We understood that hot water was essential for patients and took up work to install water heaters in various blocks,” E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said.

The hospital kick-started work to install 115 water heaters. Work has been completed in Tower Blocks I, II and III, while work is nearing completion in the cardiology and neurology blocks. The work is in progress at the speciality, hepatology and rheumatology blocks. Tower I has 12 water heaters, while there are 14 and 26 water heaters at Tower II and III respectively.

“We have to take up work to strengthen the electrical lines in Tower I and II,” he said. As of now, we have installed the water heaters in a common area in these two blocks so that attendants can come and get the water in buckets, which have been provided in all wards. Once we strengthen the electrical lines, we will expand to each ward,” he said.

Information boards on availability of hot water have been put up in various areas, he said and added: “We have put up information on wards where the hot water can be availed and timings. The water will be available from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day,” he said.