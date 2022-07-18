Water diverted from Poondi reservoir to allow work on replacing shutters

The Water Resources Department has been diverting water from Poondi reservoir to allow improvement work and work on replacing the shutters

The Water Resources Department wants to keep the water level below 25 ft in the Poondi reservoir to carry out improvement work. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Water from the Poondi reservoir is being diverted to the reservoirs in Red Hills and Chembarambakkam as required for the city’s water supply as it continues to receive inflow because of rain in its catchment area.

The continuous inflow is proving to be a hurdle in improvement work ahead of the northeast monsoon. The Water Resources Department has decided to reduce the storage level in Poondi reservoir to continue work on ensuring dam safety and take up work on replacing the shutters.

The Poondi reservoir now has storage of 1.76 tmcft of water and the level is at 30 feet. About 400 cusecs is being discharged from the waterbody. “We want to reduce the level by five feet to carry out strengthening work. We are diverting water to other major waterbodies according to the storage and daily water requirements,” said an official.

Besides rainfall over the major reservoirs, the Kandaleru Poondi canal also continues to get 280 cusecs (cubic feet per second) as rainwater runoff and residual water received from Kandaleru reservoir in the upstream. “Some amount of water released for areas in AP for irrigation needs flows into the border too. This is expected to stop in a few days as the water discharge from Kandaleru may decrease,” said an official.

The flow in the Kandaleru-Poondi canal is being diverted to the Thervoy Kandigai Kannankottai reservoir, which is almost full. The waterbodies in Red Hills and Chembarambakkam are almost 87% and 83% full. They together contribute about 270 cusecs for city water supply daily and the diverted resources through link canal would help maintain storage, according to officials.

Chennai is supplied with nearly 902.70 million litres of water daily and of this, nearly 873.76 mld is provided to domestic consumers in the city and added areas.