Water discharge from Poondi reservoir reduced by 50% due to dip in inflow

September 30, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Water release from Poondi reservoir, a major source of supply for Chenai, was reduced on Saturday as there was a dip in the inflow from catchment areas in the region.

As of now, water is being conserved in various other reservoirs instead of being let into the sea, according to Water Resources Department officials.

After nearly five days, the department reduced water discharge to 500 cusecs from 1,000 cusecs earlier. Two shutter gates of the reservoir were opened on Monday as heavy rain had brought copious inflow into the reservoir.

The water level at Poondi reservoir is now maintained at 33.85 feet against the full reservoir level of 35 feet. This year, water was discharged from the reservoir much ahead of the northeast monsoon, which brings major share of annual rainfall.

Water released into the Kosasthalaiyar river is diverted to fill Cholavaram reservoir and other check dams located downstream of Poondi reservoir. Moreover, a portion of the inflow that the waterbody got from catchment areas in the Kosasthalaiyar river was also diverted to reservoirs in Red Hills and Chembarambakkam. The Chembarambakkam reservoir is also fast filling up.

At present, the five waterbodies that form major sources of city’s drinking water supply have a storage of nearly 76% of their capacity. The department is diverting Krishna water being received through Kandaleru Poondi canal to Thervoykandigai reservoir instead of Poondi.

The department is confident of sustaining drinking water supply in Chennai for another year. The city is now supplied 1,038.12 million litres of water daily, including 993.57 mld to domestic consumers.