Water crisis triggers a fight between families

Wastage of water triggered a quarrel on Thursday between two families, including that of a retired police officer, living in an apartment complex in Vadapalani. Both sides have registered cases at the Vadapalani police station and FIRs will be filed against both of them.

According to the police, a total of 14 families, including that of Zia Ahmed and retired police officer Ramaswamy, live in an apartment complex on Perumal Street in Vadapalani. Since they were facing water scarcity, the residents’ association was purchasing water in tankers.

However, Mr. Ramaswamy allegedly never paid maintenance charges or his share for the purchase of water. It is alleged that he wasted water and the other residents faced shortage due to this. Mr. Ahmed started recording how Ramaswamy was using water for his garden and filling his tank. Angered by this, an argument ensued between the two, and escalated into a fist fight, the police said.

Following this, a complaint was lodged at the Vadapalani police station by both the parties. “We are investigating,” said a police officer.