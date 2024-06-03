ADVERTISEMENT

‘Water crisis is a global problem, but the solution for it is local’

Published - June 03, 2024 11:01 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

(From left) Sandip Mookerjee, Consultant, Partnerships & Alliances, Hand in Hand India, Krishnan. N, Managing Trustee, Hand in Hand India, Dr. Rajendra Singh, water conservationist, Justice P. Jyothimani, former judicial member of the National Green Tribunal, and S. Balaji, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Tamil Nadu, at the symposium held in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Community-driven decentralised water management is the solution to water crisis, says conservationist Rajendra Singh.

At an environmental symposium organised by Hand in Hand India, a not-for-profit organisation, to mark World Environment Day (June 5), Mr. Singh underscored the importance of adopting local and indigenous solutions to tackle the water crisis. “This is a global problem, but the solution for it is local. Modern science has to incorporate indigenous knowledge systems along with common sense,” he said.

The symposium was held in Chennai on Monday.

Justice P. Jyothimani, former judicial member of the National Green Tribunal, said development and sustainability must go hand in hand. Giving emphasis to solid waste management practices, he said, “Even Tamil Nadu is lagging behind in solid waste management and segregation. Regulatory interventions are not adequate; ground level awareness is critical.”

“We have to act before water becomes a luxury. Conservation and sustainability are not rocket science; there is an urgent need for discipline, use of community wisdom, and farmer awareness,” said Kalpanaa Sankar, Chairperson, Hand in Hand India.

