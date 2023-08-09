HamberMenu
Water cans with fake ISI mark seized from plant at Tindivanam

August 09, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The bubble top water cans seized from the packaged water plant in Tindivanam on Wednesday.

The bubble top water cans seized from the packaged water plant in Tindivanam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, seized packaged drinking water containers with spurious ISI mark during a raid at a packaged drinking water plant at Mosalur in Tindivanam on Wednesday. A press release said a stock of 46 bubble top water cans bearing the ‘GG Aqua’ labels with spurious ISI mark were seized from Saraswathi Bangajam RO Packaged Water Plant. The firm does not have a valid BIS licence. The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine not less than ₹2 lakh. Consumers may also complain about misuse of ISI mark to BIS, Taramani, by mailing cnbo1@bis.gov.in. or through BIS Care mobile app.

