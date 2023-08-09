August 09, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, seized packaged drinking water containers with spurious ISI mark during a raid at a packaged drinking water plant at Mosalur in Tindivanam on Wednesday. A press release said a stock of 46 bubble top water cans bearing the ‘GG Aqua’ labels with spurious ISI mark were seized from Saraswathi Bangajam RO Packaged Water Plant. The firm does not have a valid BIS licence. The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine not less than ₹2 lakh. Consumers may also complain about misuse of ISI mark to BIS, Taramani, by mailing cnbo1@bis.gov.in. or through BIS Care mobile app.