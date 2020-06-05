Chennai

Water bowls for animals to be placed at all fire stations across Tamil Nadu

A 19-year-old animal lover, Sai Vignesh, had come up with the idea, officials said

A 19-year-old animal lover, Sai Vignesh, had come up with the idea, officials said   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The initiative is to mark World Environment Day, which falls on Friday

To mark World Environment Day, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) department will place water bowls at all fire stations across the State, from Friday.

According to C. Sylendra Babu, TNFRS director, the bowls will be placed at the 40 stations in Chennai and at over 340 stations across the State.

“An animal lover, 19-year-old Sai Vignesh, approached me for this initiative. Our personnel are already feeding community dogs around their fire stations. Some of them even provide water. But we decided to do this at all stations by introducing water bowls,” said Mr. Sylendra Babu.

He said that apart from this, as part of World Environment Day celebrations, tree saplings will also be planted at the TNFRS station in Mylapore on Friday evening. “Our men are closely associated with environmental protection. They risk their lives and fight forest fires too,” added Mr. Babu.

Meanwhile, P. Aravindan, Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police, and his team too planted saplings inside the district police headquarters.

