Water board to streamline supply through tankers, regulate operation of sewer lorries

February 20, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to streamline mobile water supply and curb illegal trips, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Boad (CMWSSB) is geotagging street tanks and developing new mobile application to help consumers track lorry trips.

The water board is in the process of developing a mobile application that would work on Android and iOS platforms. Consumers who book a tanker will be able to track it. They will receive a one time password and the expected time of delivery.

The app will offer other online services such as payment of taxes and charges and grievance redress. Feedback will be taken for taking corrective measures. The mobile application is already on trial run.

The board operates about 3,300 to 3,600 tanker trips daily through 430 lorries in various parts of the city. On an average, nearly 1,040 million litres a day is supplied through pipelines and tankers.

The board officials say the lorries were engaged in street supply to new areas that did not get piped water supply and some streets in core areas that were in the tail-end of the network. About 8,000 tanks spread over 800 streets in core and merged areas were geotagged and given dedicated numbers.

This was to streamline the mobile water supply and monitor the trips. Tankers hired by the water board were fitted with GPS equipment. Smart cards of the particular lorry will be blocked if they operate trips out of schedule, the officials said.

The tankers will be given trips to fill street tanks within a radius of 5 km from the water filling points. Master cards would be given to area offices to provide emergency services apart from the daily schedule.

The number of paid daily lorry trips booked through “Dial for water 2.0” has increased to nearly 950 loads compared to 420 to 450 lorry trips operated during September and October last year. GPS tracking of the trips helped reduce illegal trips, the officials added.

Discharge of sewage

The water agency is planning to fix FASTag in its decanting points, including sewage treatment plants and pumping stations, to monitor sewer lorries. As per the Septage Management Regulations and Operative Guidelines brought out recently, a fee of ₹200 has been fixed.

Nearly 120 private lorries have applied for licence and a few of them have already been granted one. Once FASTag cashless payment is in place, the fee will be automatically deducted. It will help monitor movement of lorries and mitigate pollution in waterbodies, the officials added.

