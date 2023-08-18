Water board to roll out new app for grievance redress mechanism

August 18, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - CHENNAI

Soon, Chennai residents may be able to register complaints not just on existing water and sewer infrastructure but also on ongoing projects. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is set to launch a mobile application and upgrade its online grievance redress system incorporating various new features by September end.

Earlier, the complaint redress mechanism covered only issues related to water supply and sewage collection and disposal. The new mobile application being developed and improved online complaint redress mechanism would provide consumers access to track complaints, also register their feedback and provide ratings on complaints that were rectified, said officials of the water board.

The water board received nearly 1,11,578 complaints through various mediums, including helplines, online, social media and QR code, in the past one year. A major share of the complaints was received through helplines and the website.

RTI applications

Now, the city residents can file complaints under the Right to Information Act in the mobile application and online. Earlier, the complaints would be received and addressed at the level of area engineer.

The new system would provide common access to more officials for the complaints registered across various zones in the city. Several officials, including the chief engineer, would be able to simultaneously track the complaints recorded and action initiated to resolve the issues, officials said.

Consumers grievances posted on various social media platforms are addressed individually now. Data from all these platforms would be integrated with the common system. A complaint number would be auto-generated irrespective of the channels whether complaint register book in area/depot offices, helplines, mobile text messages or social media.

Besides the facility to view status of the complaints, consumers would receive contact details of the engineers. Measures taken on the grievances would be verified at various levels if the consumer was not satisfied with the action initiated by the officials.