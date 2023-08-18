HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water board to roll out new app for grievance redress mechanism

Soon, consumers can raise concerns on ongoing water supply projects and file RTI applications through mobile app

August 18, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - CHENNAI

K Lakshmi
K. Lakshmi
The new mobile application will provide consumers access to track complaints, also register their feedback and provide ratings on complaints that were rectified.

The new mobile application will provide consumers access to track complaints, also register their feedback and provide ratings on complaints that were rectified. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Soon, Chennai residents may be able to register complaints not just on existing water and sewer infrastructure but also on ongoing projects. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is set to launch a mobile application and upgrade its online grievance redress system incorporating various new features by September end.

Earlier, the complaint redress mechanism covered only issues related to water supply and sewage collection and disposal. The new mobile application being developed and improved online complaint redress mechanism would provide consumers access to track complaints, also register their feedback and provide ratings on complaints that were rectified, said officials of the water board.

The water board received nearly 1,11,578 complaints through various mediums, including helplines, online, social media and QR code, in the past one year. A major share of the complaints was received through helplines and the website.

RTI applications

Now, the city residents can file complaints under the Right to Information Act in the mobile application and online. Earlier, the complaints would be received and addressed at the level of area engineer.

The new system would provide common access to more officials for the complaints registered across various zones in the city. Several officials, including the chief engineer, would be able to simultaneously track the complaints recorded and action initiated to resolve the issues, officials said.

Consumers grievances posted on various social media platforms are addressed individually now. Data from all these platforms would be integrated with the common system. A complaint number would be auto-generated irrespective of the channels whether complaint register book in area/depot offices, helplines, mobile text messages or social media.

Besides the facility to view status of the complaints, consumers would receive contact details of the engineers. Measures taken on the grievances would be verified at various levels if the consumer was not satisfied with the action initiated by the officials.

Related Topics

Chennai / water supply

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.