Water board to increase water quality testing in Chennai during northeast monsoon

October 05, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will increase the number of water samples collected across the city to check for quality during the northeast monsoon.

The number of water samples lifted from various areas will be doubled from the usual 300 daily samples as a measure to tackle issues related to water contamination, a press release said. Moreover, field staff members who test water samples for parameters such as total dissolved solids and chlorine level must increase daily collection from the present 2,000 samples to 3,000 during the monsoon. More samples would be lifted in those areas where residents complain of water supply issues.

The quality of water supplied to tenements of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board would be checked daily. The 537 sewer cleaning machines would be engaged to clear sewer blocks or rain and sewage stagnation experienced during monsoon. Various other precautionary steps to be taken during northeast monsoon were discussed at a meeting chaired by CMWSSB managing director T.G. Vinay, the release said.

