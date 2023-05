May 12, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will hold grievance redress meetings in all its area offices on May 13 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A press release said residents may register complaints about water supply and sewage collection, water and sewer tax and charges. They may clarify doubts on water and sewer connections and rainwater harvesting systems. Superintending engineers have been instructed to monitor these meetings.