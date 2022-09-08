Water board to hold grievance redress meeting

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 08, 2022 17:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will hold grievance redress meetings in all its area offices across the city on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A press release said such meetings are held during the second Saturday of every month. Consumers may register their complaints related to water supply and sewage removal and can clarify their doubts regarding water and sewerage tax and water charges during these meetings.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Superintending engineers have been directed to conduct these meetings. Residents may check the status of pending water/sewer new connections and maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
water supply

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app