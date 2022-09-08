Water board to hold grievance redress meeting

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will hold grievance redress meetings in all its area offices across the city on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A press release said such meetings are held during the second Saturday of every month. Consumers may register their complaints related to water supply and sewage removal and can clarify their doubts regarding water and sewerage tax and water charges during these meetings.

Superintending engineers have been directed to conduct these meetings. Residents may check the status of pending water/sewer new connections and maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures in the city.