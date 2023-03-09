Water board to hold grievance redress meet on Saturday

March 09, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will hold grievance redress meetings in all its area offices across the city on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A press release said residents may register their complaints regarding water supply and sewage disposal at these meetings held on every second Saturday of the month. They may clarify their doubts pertaining to water, sewer tax and charges and also about pending water and sewer connections. Residents may check on maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures. A superintending engineer would inspect the meetings in each area office.