Water board to go for cashless transactions from Monday

180 point of sale machines distributed, personnel trained

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) plans to reduce cash collection in its offices in about six months. It will launch collection services through point of sale (POS) machines from Monday.

To start with, about 180 POS machines would be distributed to various CMWSSB offices, including in depots, in the city that are engaged in tax collection. The personnel are being trained on the use of the machines. The online services of the water board has gained patronage.

A senior official said this year, nearly 60% of the consumers paid tax and charges through internet banking.

A number of facilities had been added, including various mobile wallets, for online payment. Moreover, consumers now receive customised link as a text message, from where they could make payments without hassle. The water agency has so far collected nearly ₹359 crore as taxes and charges since April this year out of its total demand of nearly ₹1,000 crore. Of this, nearly ₹151.55 crore was collected in September.

Newly added areas

In merged areas, residents would have to pay water tax even if they did not have water/sewerage connection as it was considered a part of property tax. Nearly 7% of the annual value had been fixed as water and sewerage tax, and data on tax demand was periodically exchanged with the Greater Chennai Corporation.