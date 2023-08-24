Water board to begin drive to clean sewer lines ahead of northeast monsoon

August 24, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is set to carry out desilting of manholes across Chennai in a phased manner ahead of the northeast monsoon.

A press release said the sewer lines, which have chronic sewage issues, on 720 streets would be desilted between August 25 and September 2. A total of 5,277 manholes across 15 zones of Chennai would be cleaned.

Nearly 537 sewer cleaning machines, including jetrodding and super sucker machines, would be deployed for the task. The work would help the sewer infrastructure carry additional flow without hassles during the ensuing northeast monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.