Water board to begin drive to clean sewer lines ahead of northeast monsoon

August 24, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The CMWSSB plans to clear manholes on 720 streets between August 25 and September 2. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is set to carry out desilting of manholes across Chennai in a phased manner ahead of the northeast monsoon.

A press release said the sewer lines, which have chronic sewage issues, on 720 streets would be desilted between August 25 and September 2. A total of 5,277 manholes across 15 zones of Chennai would be cleaned.

Nearly 537 sewer cleaning machines, including jetrodding and super sucker machines, would be deployed for the task. The work would help the sewer infrastructure carry additional flow without hassles during the ensuing northeast monsoon.

