HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water board to begin drive to clean sewer lines ahead of northeast monsoon

August 24, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The CMWSSB plans to clear manholes on 720 streets between August 25 and September 2.

The CMWSSB plans to clear manholes on 720 streets between August 25 and September 2. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is set to carry out desilting of manholes across Chennai in a phased manner ahead of the northeast monsoon.

A press release said the sewer lines, which have chronic sewage issues, on 720 streets would be desilted between August 25 and September 2. A total of 5,277 manholes across 15 zones of Chennai would be cleaned.

Nearly 537 sewer cleaning machines, including jetrodding and super sucker machines, would be deployed for the task. The work would help the sewer infrastructure carry additional flow without hassles during the ensuing northeast monsoon.

Related Topics

Chennai / civic infrastructure / flood / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.