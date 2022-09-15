Water board sends notices to consumers with revised tax rates

The city residents have started receiving demand notices with revised water and sewer tax rates for the first half-yearly period ending this month.

The revision in rates is based on the Greater Chennai Corporation’s revision of property tax. “We collect 7% of the annual tax value fixed by the GCC as water tax every year. Of this, 3.5% is collected in the current half year,” said an official of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The Board began sending demand notices, besides the text messages, initially to consumers in core areas over the past few days. While some residents felt there was a nominal increase in the tax, a few others in merged areas said there was confusion in calculating the revised rates.

V. Rajagopal, a resident of Anna Nagar Western Extension, said there was a marginal increase in the tax rates this time. The Board should fix digital water meters and calculate charges according to consumption. This would help in judicious use of water.

Some residents, however, want more clarity in arriving at the new rates. G. Sathish, a resident of Semmenchery, said the amount was high for those in merged areas as they were yet to be provided with water and sewerage connections.

Officials of the Board said the residents might calculate the rates on the website based on the annual rental value. Those without water/sewer connections would also have to pay the charges as these were part of the property tax.

Payment options

There are nearly 14 lakh property assessees across the city. Nearly 50% of them paid tax online. The Board was working on its online services to cope with the rush. “We are planning to display QR code at the counters. This will enable consumers to scan and pay instantly. Our staff would be engaged in door-to-door collection,” said an official.

At present, consumers can make the payment through multiple modes such as net banking and Bharat Bill payment system. The Board plans to launch an UPI payment gateway in two or three months.

The Board hopes to net an additional revenue of about ₹60 crore in the first half of this financial year. It collects about ₹700 crore as taxes and charges per year.