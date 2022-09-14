Water board depot shifted to new address

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 14, 2022 18:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) depot office 66 falling under Area 6 has been shifted to the Jawahar Nagar sewage pumping station, 10, Siva Elango Road, Jawahar Nagar from Wednesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A press release said residents may register their complaints related to water supply and sewage disposal and pay water and sewer tax/charges at the new offices. For queries, they may contact CMWSSB engineers at 8144930066 and 8144930216.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
water supply

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app