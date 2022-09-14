Water board depot shifted to new address

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) depot office 66 falling under Area 6 has been shifted to the Jawahar Nagar sewage pumping station, 10, Siva Elango Road, Jawahar Nagar from Wednesday.

A press release said residents may register their complaints related to water supply and sewage disposal and pay water and sewer tax/charges at the new offices. For queries, they may contact CMWSSB engineers at 8144930066 and 8144930216.