Water board cash counters to be open on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 23, 2022 18:48 IST

The cash counters in area offices and depot offices of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) in various parts of the city will function on September 23 between 8.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to enable consumers to pay taxes and charges within stipulated period. Residents may pay taxes and charges online through https://bit.ly/3BEqdfs by September 30 and avoid surcharge, said a press release.

